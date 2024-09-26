Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 357.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,019 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in IAC by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IAC by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in IAC by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 55.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of IAC from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on IAC from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.32. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.39). IAC had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

