Amalgamated Bank Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.5% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 490,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,067,000 after purchasing an additional 77,801 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 227,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 216.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 190,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,337,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,136,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $2,003,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,266 shares in the company, valued at $18,084,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,136,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $3,111,080. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $200.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.40. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $109.23 and a 1 year high of $213.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.80.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

