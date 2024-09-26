Amalgamated Bank Has $1.80 Million Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,200,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 12.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,699,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,890,000 after buying an additional 397,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 197.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,324,000 after buying an additional 309,100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,757,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,679,000 after acquiring an additional 267,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 533.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 286,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 241,250 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE CNX opened at $30.54 on Thursday. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Insider Activity

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources



CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

