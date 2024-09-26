Amalgamated Bank Has $1.95 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,964,000 after buying an additional 39,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,535,000 after acquiring an additional 176,336 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in HubSpot by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after acquiring an additional 626,977 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $531.15 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $491.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7,010.23 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,009,441.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,012 shares of company stock worth $21,300,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

