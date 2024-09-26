Amalgamated Bank Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ASGN were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 1,851.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASGN

In other news, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $185,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,278.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $45,496.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,759.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $185,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,278.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Stock Performance

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $92.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average of $94.98. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASGN Incorporated has a 1-year low of $76.70 and a 1-year high of $106.42.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

