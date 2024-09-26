Amalgamated Bank Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,534 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,212,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $52,048,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 235,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 21,488 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -691.60, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,132.62%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

