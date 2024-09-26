Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of YETI worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,686,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,344 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of YETI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

YETI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

YETI opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.89. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.42 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

