Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,091 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 7,684.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $29.49 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRDM. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

