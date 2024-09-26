Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,806 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in VF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Plc grew its holdings in shares of VF by 10.0% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 14,729,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,212,000 after buying an additional 1,344,849 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in VF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,694,000 after purchasing an additional 113,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of VF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,481,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 473,373 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of VF in the first quarter worth about $30,527,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 328.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,623,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,972.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VF Price Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. VF Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. VF had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VF Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of VF from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus raised VF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on VF from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised VF from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on VF

VF Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.