Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,940 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 113.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 153.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.87.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

