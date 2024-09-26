Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,833 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 9.0% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,385,000 after buying an additional 67,954 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $130.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.35 and a 52-week high of $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.87.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AWI. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Armstrong World Industries

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.