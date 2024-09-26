Amalgamated Bank Sells 296 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 1.8 %

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $208.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.34 and a 1-year high of $228.07. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.36). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total transaction of $152,256.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

