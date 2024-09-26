Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,438 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 710,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after purchasing an additional 461,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $34,032,000. Flow State Investments L.P. raised its position in Amedisys by 975.0% in the 4th quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 86,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,752,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 812,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,195,000 after acquiring an additional 60,350 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMED opened at $97.19 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.55 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average of $94.91. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -151.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Amedisys had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $591.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair lowered shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

