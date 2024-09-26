Amalgamated Bank Sells 360 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $22,526,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 11,725.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $80.10 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average is $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

