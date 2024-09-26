Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,017 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,025,000 after buying an additional 1,108,176 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,789,000 after purchasing an additional 950,171 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,567,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $16,056,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $9,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NSA opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

