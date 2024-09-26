Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,519 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.78.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.