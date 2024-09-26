Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s 8th Largest Position

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.6% of ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.84.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $192.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,099,607 shares of company stock worth $1,219,702,872 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

