Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,926,000. Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.84.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

AMZN stock opened at $192.53 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,099,607 shares of company stock worth $1,219,702,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

