Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,926,000. Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,506,000. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $20,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.84.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,099,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,702,872. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $192.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

