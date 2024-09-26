Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,808 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trademark Financial Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 20.4% during the second quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 139,579 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 76.5% during the second quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 18,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,099,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,702,872. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $192.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.84.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

