Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,793 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $96,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $192.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.84.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,099,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,702,872. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

