Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP Sells $427,050.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, August 21st, David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.88, for a total transaction of $1,716,551.20.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.16. The stock had a trading volume of 36,246,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,206,832. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Stevens Capital Partners grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 5,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,888,870,000 after buying an additional 1,525,922 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 22,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

