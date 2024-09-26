Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $189.81 and last traded at $190.36. Approximately 10,202,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 42,066,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.53.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,099,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,702,872 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,926,000. Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,790,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

