Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.99 and last traded at $55.58. Approximately 94,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 615,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMBA

Ambarella Trading Up 5.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $49,977.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,382 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $245,479.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 803,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 913 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $49,977.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,927 shares of company stock worth $1,274,788 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.7% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 8.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Ambarella by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.