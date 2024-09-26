Amber Rudd Purchases 1,668 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £1,984.92 ($2,657.90).

Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Amber Rudd bought 1,561 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £1,982.47 ($2,654.62).

LON CNA opened at GBX 117.59 ($1.57) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115.85 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.15 ($2.21). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 126.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 131.39. The stock has a market cap of £6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 534.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Centrica’s payout ratio is currently 1,818.18%.

CNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 130 ($1.74) to GBX 155 ($2.08) in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centrica to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.94) to GBX 170 ($2.28) in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.25 ($2.29).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

