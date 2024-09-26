American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price Up 7.6%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 26,069,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 34,701,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,177,845 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,169,330,000 after buying an additional 806,770 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,881,356 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,928 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

