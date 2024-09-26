American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of AXL opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $717.66 million, a P/E ratio of -87.21 and a beta of 1.95. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.68.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

