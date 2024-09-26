American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 24,188 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 291,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,795,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,300,000 after buying an additional 401,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,794,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,885,000 after purchasing an additional 634,133 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,198,000 after purchasing an additional 559,754 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,993,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,248,000 after purchasing an additional 576,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,231,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,682,000 after purchasing an additional 193,151 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eastern Bankshares

In related news, President Quincy Lee Miller sold 12,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $211,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $232.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.45 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 48.38% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

