American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 9,476 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 418,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,642,000 after acquiring an additional 196,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $1,546,545.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,298.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $1,546,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,298.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,429. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

