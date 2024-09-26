American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,063 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBSW. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 62.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Shares of SBSW opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.