American Century Companies Inc. Buys 159,968 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 553.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,968 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.09% of UGI worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth $46,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,897,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,669,000 after purchasing an additional 625,128 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of UGI by 488.6% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 748,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after buying an additional 621,409 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 2,552.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 542,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 522,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in UGI by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,024,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,267,000 after acquiring an additional 356,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $24.73 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. UGI’s payout ratio is -365.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

