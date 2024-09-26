American Century Companies Inc. Buys 90,587 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,587 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLO. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.0 %

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.36. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 162.71%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

