American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 138.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,313 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Knife River worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at $39,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Knife River by 38,250.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Stock Performance

Shares of KNF stock opened at $88.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $93.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $806.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.81 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

