American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,135 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 29.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 42,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.08. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.26 million for the quarter. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 8.85%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Rocky Brands Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

