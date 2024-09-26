American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average of $59.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

