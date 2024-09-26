American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 726.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,588 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of Clearway Energy worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Clearway Energy stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.23). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 253.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

