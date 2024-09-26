American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $457.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $423.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,960. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.67.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

