American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,983 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RB Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RB Global in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on RB Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

RB Global Stock Performance

NYSE RBA opened at $82.12 on Thursday. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.93.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $1,485,898.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,263.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $1,485,898.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,263.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $230,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,162.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,601 shares of company stock worth $3,720,043. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

