American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,670 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 742,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RBB stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $27.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

