American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.88 Million Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.17% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 726.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Down 3.6 %

OMAB stock opened at $70.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $96.60. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $203.24 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 35.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte



Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

