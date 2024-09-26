American Century Companies Inc. Invests $4.94 Million in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $217,569,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,497,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,273,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $192.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.66.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $255.05 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $257.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.02.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

