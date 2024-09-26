American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 343,368 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 453,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,368 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary E. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,071.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Orion Group news, CEO Travis J. Boone bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $25,123.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary E. Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 256,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,071.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,953 shares of company stock worth $216,658 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $172.49 million, a PE ratio of -15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.83. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.83 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

