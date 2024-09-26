American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 81,328 Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,328 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 24.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FG. Barclays started coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FG opened at $42.08 on Thursday. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

