American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 40.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $196.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.76. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.83 and a 1 year high of $199.50.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

