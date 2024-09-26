American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 350,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,721 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 24,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,478,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,835,000 after buying an additional 98,926 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 163,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 69.7% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 214,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 88,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $494.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.49.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

