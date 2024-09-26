American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,267 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,162,347,000 after buying an additional 7,931,013 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,190,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,817,000 after buying an additional 3,022,995 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,467,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,531,000 after buying an additional 6,282,891 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $200,043,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,091,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,534,000 after buying an additional 58,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KIM. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.