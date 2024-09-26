American Century Companies Inc. Sells 16,505 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,505 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after buying an additional 115,029 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 106,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

