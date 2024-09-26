American Century Companies Inc. Sells 8,572 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,572 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

Shares of CG opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.90. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $50.92.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 169,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $7,134,560.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,724,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,294,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,747,271 shares of company stock valued at $64,316,868. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

