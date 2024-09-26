American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 723,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,411,000 after buying an additional 311,013 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Glovista Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 154,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 65,669 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,166,000. Finally, Gray Foundation purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $279,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $63.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.82. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $54.49 and a twelve month high of $69.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

