American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
American Conservative Values ETF Price Performance
ACVF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,875. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.78. American Conservative Values ETF has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $43.80.
American Conservative Values ETF Company Profile
